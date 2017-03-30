Ben Acheff isn’t your average, run-of-the-mill baseball player, as he makes Bartolo Colon look like an underwear model. But he can pitch.

The six-foot-two hurler attended St. Thomas, where he pitched for the Bobcats. He then moved on to the Mechanicsburg Cardinals of the West Shore Twilight League in 2015. The next year, he pitched for the Lancaster Barnstormers, who play in the Atlantic League of Professional Baseball.

And one day, he hopes to join a MLB team. Check out this great video that Bleacher Report put together on him.

310-pound pitcher and viral sensation Ben Ancheff wants to make it to the big leagues. pic.twitter.com/AFxn09vn9J — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) March 29, 2017

His nickname is “The Bull,” and he has a fastball with good movement. Will a MLB team give him a shot at a minor league contract? Time will tell. But he’s a great story nonetheless.

