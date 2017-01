Desmond Howard called out the Clemson Tigers defense earlier in the 2016 college football season, and linebacker Ben Boulware clearly has not forgotten about it.

Howard said the team’s weakness — err, Achilles heel — was its linebacking corps.

So what did Boulware do? He got a national championship tattoo right on his Achilles heel, which seems a bit painful.

.@DesmondHoward remember saying this? was thinking of a place to put my National Championship tattoo and what better place than my achilles😏 pic.twitter.com/LQqBMrwW3l — Ben Boulware (@benboulware7) January 17, 2017

Well done on that troll job by Boulware. He’ll be able to admire it for life.