If Giants rookie quarterback Davis Webb is going to learn from Eli Manning, he’ll have to watch and learn.

The Giants want Manning to focus on being their starting quarterback, not guiding Webb.

“Eli needs to do his job. He needs to focus on getting ready to go out and play at a high level this year and being a good teammate like he always is,” Giants coach Ben McAdoo told NJ.com. “I’m sure the young guy is going to have some questions for him, but it’s not Eli’s job to get anybody ready to play this season and it’s not Eli’s job to go out and develop another quarterback. That’s not in his job description. His job is to prepare and perform.”

The Giants chose Webb in the third round out of Cal. The 6’5″, 229-pounder will need time to learn the ropes in the NFL. Manning’s tutelage won’t be one-one, it will come in the form of him throwing passes to Brandon Marshall, among others. The Giants signed the 33-year-old Marshall to a two-year contract in an effort to win one more Super Bowl with Manning as their quarterback.

If Manning does lead the Giants to another championship, he’ll be providing Webb with a wealth of training material.