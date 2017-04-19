Giants players who volunteered to show up for the team’s voluntary offseason workouts saw something that looked familiar.

Head coach Ben McAdoo played a video of the speech he gave in the locker room following the Giants’ 38-13 wild-card loss at Green Bay, according to the New York Post.

“He definitely still wants that to be an image in our head, showing us that,” second-year receiver Sterling Shepard said. “We got to kind of put that in the rearview and move on from it, too. It’s a balance. You kind of want to keep it in your head, but keep it in the back.”

The Giants finished 11-5 and made the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2016 before their season came to an end at Lambeau Field.

“That last game needs to drive us a little bit. It can’t be everything, but it needs to be a big part of it,” McAdoo said.

There was no reported footage of any boat parties and no video of anyone punching a hole in the wall.