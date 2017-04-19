Quantcast
The Sports Daily
Ben McAdoo greets players with reminder of Giants’ playoff loss
Posted by on April 19, 2017

Giants players who volunteered to show up for the team’s voluntary offseason workouts saw something that looked familiar.

Head coach Ben McAdoo played a video of the speech he gave in the locker room following the Giants’ 38-13 wild-card loss at Green Bay, according to the New York Post.

“He definitely still wants that to be an image in our head, showing us that,” second-year receiver Sterling Shepard said. “We got to kind of put that in the rearview and move on from it, too. It’s a balance. You kind of want to keep it in your head, but keep it in the back.”

The Giants finished 11-5 and made the playoffs for the first time in five years in 2016 before their season came to an end at Lambeau Field.

“That last game needs to drive us a little bit. It can’t be everything, but it needs to be a big part of it,” McAdoo said.

There was no reported footage of any boat parties and no video of anyone punching a hole in the wall.