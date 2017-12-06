The Ben McAdoo experiment is officially over, and is best characterized as being an epic fail. It’s unlikely that the Giants former head coach will find a similar gig in the future, as he showed that he struggles to manage a locker room, and also has a lot to learn about the defensive side of the ball.

McAdoo, who is known for being a good offensive coordinator, clearly didn’t have what it takes to manage all three phases of the game, and the result was him not even lasting a full two seasons with the team.

Still, he’s remained classy in defeat, and released this statement on Wednesday, in which he thanks Giants ownership for the opportunity to coach the team.

McAdoo saw his (2-10) team get off to one of the worst starts in Giants history, and the decision to bench Eli Manning in favor of Geno Smith is one that he’ll have to live with for years to come.