Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger isn’t shy about saying how he feels about much of anything when it comes to his team—and that includes star running back Le’Veon Bell.

Bell didn’t show up for Pittsburgh’s OTAs on Tuesday while he continues to recover from sports hernia surgery from March.

Ask Big Ben, though, and it would have been nice if Bell made an appearance, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette‘s Ray Fittipaldo:

“I’m not worried about the chemistry, but I wish he’d be here just because he’s one of the pieces to our puzzle. I know he can’t participate because I don’t think he’s 100 percent healthy, but it would be nice to see him here just in terms of the chemistry and learning and being a part of this process. But obviously, it’s up to him.”



This is interesting for a few reasons.

One, Big Ben making a comment like this isn’t out of the ordinary, but it hints at a slight irritation with his star running back. Perhaps more importantly, one would think Bell might make the effort simply because he’s waiting to find out his future this July when the team will either sign him to an extension or make him play under the franchise tag.

Don’t misconstrue this—everything is fine in Pittsburgh and Big Ben was simply answering a question about his running back in candid fashion.

But it’s nice to know where Big Ben stands on the matter. If he didn’t already, Bell now knows as well.