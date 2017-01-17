Ben Roethlisberger was one of the few Steelers not seen in Antonio Brown’s 17-minute Facebook Live video after Sunday night’s AFC divisional playoff win over the Chiefs.

Does he feel left out?

Not quite.

Roethlisberger wasn’t exactly thrilled about the whole thing, and said so Tuesday in his weekly radio show on WFAN 93.7.

“That’s a sacred place where things are said,” Roethlisberger said of the post-game locker room, particularly during the cooling-off period after a game. “I’m a little disappointed with (Brown) for that.”

It was one four times during the interview that Roethlisberger used the word “disappointed.”

In the video, Steelers coach Mike Tomlin was heard calling the Patriots “a–holes” and going off about how the Patriots have an extra day and a half to prepare for the AFC championship game.

It can be entertaining to watch a coach’s post-game speech after a playoff win. Had Tomlin known that he was being recorded, he might have cleaned up what he said and it would have been a nice clip to get Steelers fans pumped up.

But while Tomlin was heard in the video, he wasn’t seen because Brown was sneaking around behind a row of lockers while he was recording. He wasn’t even in on the team meeting.

“I wish (Brown) would have been listening to coach and myself,” Roethlisberger said.

This could be a learning experience for Brown, and the Steelers hope for the sake of the team that he doesn’t learn the hard way.