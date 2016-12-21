Vontaze Burfict was up to his old tricks Sunday, committing a personal foul to help the Steelers get back in the game and eventually beat the Bengals 24-20.

Ben Roethlisberger said Tuesday on his weekly radio show on WFAN 93.7 that even some Bengals players are growing tired of Burfict’s act.

“I think they roll their eyes with some of the antics, truthfully,” Roethlisberger said.

The Bengals can’t be blamed for rolling their eyes over Burfict’s latest game-changing penalty. They led 20-9 early in the third quarter when Ben Roethlisberger handed the ball off to Sammie Coates on an end around. Well after Roethlisberger had given the ball to Coates, Burfict threw the quarterback to the ground. Out came the flag.

Coates gained 15 yards on the play, and another 15 yards was tacked on to put the ball on the Bengals’ 21. The Steelers kicked a field goal and then added field goals on their next two drives before Roethlisberger threw the go-ahead touchdown to Eli Rogers.

It’s not like the Bengals (5-8-1) would still have a chance to get into the playoffs if it weren’t for Burfict’s penalty. They were officially eliminated when the Ravens beat the Eagles in a game that ended right around the two-minute warning of the Steelers-Bengals game.

If the Steelers (9-5) beat the Ravens on Sunday, they’ll be in the playoffs without worrying about whether Burfict will knock out any of their players.

[Pro Football Talk]