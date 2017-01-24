Don’t expect Mike Tomlin to fall out of his chair with Ben Roethlisberger bringing up the possibility of retirement on Tuesday.

Mike Tomlin said Ben has told him in the past that he might not return for a following season. So this is not a first — Ed Bouchette (@EdBouchette) January 24, 2017

“Ben said it so you do take it seriously. I’m not alarmed by it, that’s football. Obviously, I’m hopeful he returns,” Tomlin said Tuesday at his final press conference of the season, according to Ed Bouchette of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette via Pro Football Talk.

Roethlisberger turns 35 on March 2. He’s taken a beating in his career, but was sacked a career-low 17 times this season. He’s playing behind the best offensive line he’s had since Hall of Fame finalist Alan Faneca was among those protecting him early in his career. Also, the Steelers, after enduring a two-year playoff drought, have moved a step closer to the Super Bowl every year since 2014. They lost at New England Sunday in the AFC championship game.

Even if Roethlisberger decides to keep playing, it sounds like he’s at the point in life where one more championship would make retirement an even bigger consideration than it is now.