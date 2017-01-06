For the Steelers to have any shot at Super Bowl LI, they have to do two things they didn’t do the last time they faced the Dolphins.

They not only have to beat the Dolphins in Sunday’s AFC wild-card game at Heinz Field, they also have to get through the game with Ben Roethlisberger healthy.

Neither occurred in Week 6 at Miami. The Steelers lost 30-15 and Roethlisberger suffered a torn meniscus when Jordan Phillips grabbed his foot in an attempt to sack him. Roethlisberger escaped the sack, but not the injury. He missed the following game against the Patriots and after the bye week returned against the Ravens.

This is the second straight year that Roethlisberger has missed time with an injury. If it happens again in the playoffs, he won’t have a bye week to heal up.

The good news is that Roethlisberger has been sacked a career-low 17 times this season. Just three of those sacks have come during the Steelers’ current seven-game winning streak.

Dolphins and Steelers have met in playoffs 3 previous times, and the winner has gone on to play in the Super Bowl each time. — Gil Brandt (@Gil_Brandt) January 4, 2017

The clean pocket Roethlisberger has enjoyed for most of this season can’t be taken for granted. He was sacked an average of 47 times a season between 2006 and 2009, including a career-high 50 in 2009.

The Steelers broke ground that offseason on their offensive line construction project. They chose center Maurkice Pouncey in the first round of the 2010 draft, right tackle Marcus Gilbert in the second round of the 2011 draft and right guard David DeCastro in the first round of the 2012 draft.

Then in 2014, Hall of Famer Mike Munchak was hired as offensive line coach. Roethlisberger’s sacks went from 42 the year before Munchak was hired to 33 in 2014 to 20 last season to 17 this season.

Roethlisberger has yet to see any of this improved protection in the playoffs, however.

He’s been sacked 47 times in 17 career playoff games. Take out the 2004 and 2005 playoffs, when the offensive line was centered by Pro Bowler Jeff Hartings and Hall of Fame finalist Alan Faneca was in his prime, and Roethlisberger has been sacked 39 times in his last 11 playoff games. That’s a rate of 57 over 16 games. Roethlisberger has been sacked at least once in every postseason game he’s played.

That shoddy pass protection has a lot to do with the Steelers’ 1-3 playoff record since their last Super Bowl appearance in 2010. In those four games, Roethlisberger has been sacked 16 times, which translates to 64 over a full season.

In last year’s 23-16 divisional loss at Denver, a sack took the Steelers out of the red zone in the second quarter and they settled for a field goal. Roethlisberger was playing with an injured shoulder in that game because of a sack he took from Vontaze Burfict in the Steelers’ wild-card win the week before.

In a 30-17 wild-card loss at home to the Ravens in 2014, Roethlisberger was sacked on each of the Steelers’ first three possessions. Despite getting into Ravens’ territory each time, the Steelers came away with just six points. In the fourth quarter of that game, Roethlisberger was checked for a concussion after a sack. Bruce Gradkowski replaced him and threw an interception.

Tim Tebow’s fame might not have endured as much as it has if Roethlisberger hadn’t been sacked three times on the Steelers’ final possession before overtime in their 29-23 wild-card loss at Denver in 2011. Those sacks prevented the Steelers from getting close enough for a game-winning field goal, and moments later they were stamped with the dubious distinction of being the only team to lose to Tebow in the playoffs.

That’s when Steelers president Art Rooney II suggested that Roethlisberger needed to take fewer sacks as he approached age 30. It’s also when Bruce Arians “retired” as Steelers offensive coordinator and Todd Haley was hired.

It wasn’t a smooth transition. Two straight 8-8 seasons followed. But the Steelers made it back to the playoffs in 2014 and Roethlisberger and Mike Tomlin both are making a third straight playoff appearance for the first time.

The Steelers have the No. 3 playoff seed, their highest since 2010. That theoretically gives Roethlisberger, as he approaches 35, his best shot at a third Super Bowl ring since the Packers took it away in Super Bowl XLV.

Roethlisberger will have an even better shot at another ring if his offensive line makes and keeps a New Year’s resolution to do in January what it’s done in the regular season.