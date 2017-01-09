The walking boot that Ben Roethlisberger wore after Sunday’s wild-card win over the Dolphins figured to be the talk of Pittsburgh this week.

The boot was going to be the topic of so much conversation that it was going to seem like it was the size of Italy.

Now that boot is off.

And that gust of wind heard in Pittsburgh is a huge sigh of relief.

Roethlisberger said he no longer is wearing the boot because it isn't necessary. — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 9, 2017

Roethlisberger on today's MRI: "It showed I aggravated an old foot fracture but nothing severe. I should be good to go [Sunday against KC]." — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 9, 2017

Steelers QB Ben Roethlisberger said via email his right foot is fine. Said the team wanted him to wear a boot Sunday as a precaution … — Ron Cook (@RonCookPG) January 9, 2017

Roethlisberger had a sprained AC joint in his throwing shoulder last year and still brought the Steelers to within three minutes of divisional playoff win over Broncos and a trip to Gillette Stadium for the AFC championship game.

Now the Steelers have another chance to go to the AFC championship game if they beat the Chiefs at Arrowhead Stadium Sunday. Even if Roethlisberger’s foot isn’t 100 percent, he won’t have to move around much if the offensive line protects him the way it has most of the year.

[The Score]