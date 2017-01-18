Ben Roethlisberger isn’t going to let Julian Edelman’s criticism go unanswered before his Pittsburgh Steelers visit the New England Patriots in Sunday’s AFC Championship game.

By now fans know the saga between the two sides. Steelers wideout Antonio Brown accidentally captured head coach Mike Tomlin cursing in the locker room. Big Ben said he was “disappointed” in Brown for the issue.

Edelman took the opportunity to talk some trash about the situation, as captured by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio:

“That’s how that team is run. I personally don’t think that would be something that would happen in our locker room. But, hey, whatever. Some people like red and some people like blue. Some people like tulips and some people like roses, whatever.”

Big Ben wasn’t having any of that.

Florio’s colleague, Michael David Smith, captured his reaction:

“I don’t think I need to speak much,” Roethlisberger answered when asked what he’d say to Edelman. “We’ve got our trophies out there. I’ve got owners that I think are the best in the business. They’re family to us, and I’m sure if he talked to his owner, he would say the same thing about the Rooneys. Anybody in here in the football world or the regular world that owns the Rooneys knows what they stand for. It’s a blessing to call them a family.”

It’s funny to hear this trash talk between the two sides. New England and Pittsburgh are generally considered two of the best franchises in the NFL.

Still, fans shouldn’t complain about a little back and forth between the Patriots and Steelers ahead of such an important game.