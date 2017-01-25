Despite his recent musings, don’t bet on Ben Roethlisberger retiring before the 2017 season.

According to SportsLine.com, the website bovada.lv puts the money line at -1000 that Roethlisberger will be on the Steelers roster in Week 1 of the 2017 season.

The site says that Roethlisberger, who turns 35 on March 2, is an 11-2 underdog to retire. Another site, VegasInsider.com, puts the Steelers’ odds to win Super Bowl LII next year at 18-1.

That means there’s a better chance that Roethlisberger retires or is traded during the offseason than there is of the Steelers winning the Super Bowl next year.

Of course those Vegas Insider odds could be taking into account the uncertainty of Roethlisberger’s return next season. So now would be the best time to put down money on the Steelers winning Super Bowl LII.