Ben Roethlisberger has left the retirement door ajar.

The Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback struggled against the New England Patriots in the AFC Championship Game last Sunday and has yet to commit to next season in interviews with the media.

Big Ben, 34, implied retirement is an option during an interview with 937 the fan, according to Chris Adamski of the Pittsburgh Tribune-Review:

Ben Roethlisberger on @937theFan won't commit that he will play next season. Implies he's open to retirement. — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 24, 2017

Ben on @937theFan still referring to next season often. Still sounds extreme longshot he wont be back

But 3 occasions he left that door open https://t.co/hf3tnNwfU9 — Chris Adamski (@C_AdamskiTrib) January 24, 2017

One of the most battered quarterbacks in the NFL again in 2016, Big Ben fought through an injuries to appear in 14 games, throwing for 3,819 yards and 29 touchdowns against 13 interceptions. He once again struggled mightily away from home, throwing nine touchdowns and eight interceptions on the road.

These problems surfaced in a big way during the playoffs. The Steelers beat the Miami Dolphins while Big Ben threw a pair of touchdowns and interceptions, then hardly escaped on the road against the Kansas City Chiefs while he threw an interception. He managed just one touchdown and interception on the road against the Patriots.

Retirement is a possibility for Big Ben most years given the number of hits he takes. He hasn’t played in a full 16-game season since 2014 and has only done so three times since he entered the league in 2004.

This doesn’t sound like Big Ben angling for a new contract, either, not with his current deal running through 2019.

The likelihood Big Ben actually hangs up the cleats is slim. But the fact he hasn’t firmly reassured anyone he’ll be back next year leaves the door open for plenty of speculation and nail biting. Players retiring earlier than most would expect is a new trend, too. Let the retirement watch commence.