Ben Simmons kept rap mogul Fabolous waiting over the weekend, and that’s just not something you do to celebrities, even when you’re a famous athlete yourself.

The two were both at Chris Brown’s “The Party Tour” over the weekend, as Breezy and others were at the Wells Fargo Center in Philly, so of course Simmons wanted to meet Fabolous. But apparently, the Sixers guard was late getting there, so Fab had to wait for him. The result was this post on Instagram to poke fun at Simmons.

But Simmons is a teammate of social media guru Joel Embiid, so he knows how to do the social media thing. He fired back on IG not too long afterward.

When you don't look at the set list properly and see an artist starting with F and you think it's @future but it turns out to be @myfabolouslife 😂😂💀 A post shared by Ben Simmons (@bensimmons) on Apr 23, 2017 at 7:19pm PDT

That might be a sick burn for youngsters, but for the record, I’m a big Fabolous fan, and couldn’t care less about Future. Nice zinger, though.