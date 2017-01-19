There’s been a lot of talk about when No. 1 draft pick Ben Simmons will make his debut for the Sixers. The team obviously isn’t a contender this year, so they’ve been patient with Simmons, who has been recovering from a broken bone in his right foot which he suffered during training camp.

But it looks like he’s going to be back in the lineup sooner than expected, as Chris Haynes of ESPN.com reported Wednesday:

“Barring a recovery setback, sources say the No. 1 overall pick in the 2016 NBA draft has a chance to be on course to take the hardwood near March.There still remains the possibility Simmons sits the entire season, sources said, but his situation will continue to be thoroughly evaluated throughout his comeback quest.”

It’s unlikely that he’ll sit for the remainder of the season, which was what we initially were led to believe. Unless, of course, Simmons suffers a setback while practicing.

The Sixers are playing better, and you’d think the team would want their young star to begin to develop some chemistry with big man Joel Embiid. We expect plenty of pick-and-rolls between the two in the future, and that should start sooner than later.