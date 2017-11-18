76ers rookie sensation Ben Simmons wasn’t the least bit intimidated by the defending champion Warriors during Saturday night’s matchup.

Simmons scored 15 points in the first half alone — only missing one of eight field goals he attempted. His dominant play was a big reason why the team was able to take a 74-52 lead into the half.

And while there was a lot of buzz about the surprising halftime score, there was even more talk about what Simmons did on one particular play late in the second quarter. The young point guard began working on veteran Omri Casspi on the perimeter, and then drove right at him — clearly committed to getting to the rim. Simmons then used an incredible spin move to leave Casspi in the dust, and finished off the play with a layup.

Best Rookie in NBA History pic.twitter.com/yexsyrDmfM — 76erz (@76erz_) November 19, 2017

There was no denying Simmons on that particular play.