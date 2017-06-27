Bradley Roby could have been a Bengal.

How history might have changed.

The Bengals hosted the cornerback on a pre-draft visit in 2014. Current Broncos head coach Vance Joseph was the Bengals defensive backs coach at the time. The Bengals had the No. 24 pick.

“Don’t worry about it,” Roby said that the Broncos told him, according to The Denver Post. “We’re going to pick you.”

But Roby was charged with operating a vehicle impaired (OVI). The Bengals, whose roster wasn’t exactly filled with choir boys, passed on Roby and instead drafted Darqueze Dennard. The Broncos took Roby with the 31st pick.

Roby has started 10 games. He has five interceptions, including two pick-sixes last year. He’s broken up 32 passes and forced four fumbles. Dennard, meanwhile, has started four games with one interception, five passes defended and one forced fumble.

Roby’s most notable contribution to the Broncos came in the 2015 divisional playoff game at home against the Steelers. The Broncos trailed 13-12 with 10 minutes left and the Steelers were in Broncos territory when Roby punched the ball loose from running back Fitzgerald Toussaint. The Broncos recovered and drove for what turned out to be the game-winning touchdown in a 23-16 victory. They went on to win Super Bowl 50.

The Steelers advanced to Denver by winning 18-16 in a wild-card game at Cincinnati a week earlier. From the Bengals’ perspective, it was the most infamous of their five straight wild-card losses. Roby’s Steeler-killing instinct might have come in handy. Dennard didn’t play in that game.

The Bengals, however, did pick up Dennard’s fifth-year option. Time will tell who turns out to be the better pick.