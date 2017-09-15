Many have attempted to keep Texans All-Pro defensive end J.J. Watt at bay, but when he’s healthy, only a seldom few have succeeded — and it often involved getting linemen extra help from an additional tight end or fullback.

The Bengals tried their best to do that during Thursday night’s game, but Watt was a force to be reckoned with throughout, even with their efforts focused on him. Watt led the team in tackles, and accumulated multiple hurries and pressures on Andy Dalton, clearly affecting some of his throws. The Bengals threw everything at him, but nothing really worked.

That includes tripping him, which worked, but isn’t legal. Still, they tried it.

Watch Bengals right tackle Jake Fisher stick his leg out and trip Watt, sending him to the turf. Had he not done that, Watt probably would’ve sacked — or at least destroyed — Dalton.

If you can't block JJ Watt just trip him. pic.twitter.com/A86RDf8bzb — Will Brinson (@WillBrinson) September 15, 2017

Obviously, it was a blatant trip, but no penalty was called on the play.