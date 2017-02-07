Super Bowl LI will long be remembered for the one of the greatest comebacks in NFL history, but the game also featured two of the most incredible, pressure-packed catches ever made in a Super Bowl.

New England Patriots receiver Julian Edelman hauled in a had-to-see-it-to-believe-it catch, turning what looked like a sure-fire interception into a huge reception on New England’s game-tying touchdown drive late in the fourth quarter.

Just a possession earlier, Atlanta Falcons receiver Julio Jones completed of the most improbable sideline catches ever made, a play that should have been the dagger into New England’s comeback attempt.

Both catches should live on amongst the greatest ever made. But which Super Bowl catch was better?

Let’s break it down.

Edelman’s David Tyree moment

Nine years after David Tyree’s helmet catch helped the New York Giants upset New England in Super Bowl XLII, Edelman and the Patriots got sweet revenge.

The situation: First down, with 2:28 left in the fourth quarter and the Falcons leading, 28-20. Tom Brady took a shotgun snap and threw down the middle to Edelman, who was running a deep post from the slot against Falcons cornerback Robert Alford.

The play really should have ended in a game-sealing interception from Alford, who defended the route and throw perfectly. In fact, Brady attempt hit him right in the hands after he turned and located the ball.

Instead of a pick, the ball bounced off his hands and into the air, and Edelman—along with three Falcons, including Alford—dove for the free-falling football. Alford nearly caught the interception with his two feet, but it was Edelman who made the impossible reception milliseconds before the ball hit the ground.

After a second or two of pure confusion, an official came running in with the completed catch call—and the Patriots were suddenly in business with just over two minutes left.

Brady called the play one of the “greatest catches” he has ever seen.

Jones makes magic on the sideline

Edelman’s miracle catch might have been nothing more than a side note to history had the Falcons just done more after Julio Jones made an out-of-this-world reception on the drive before.

The situation: Second down, nine yards to go, ball at midfield. The Falcons were leading, 28-20, with 4:45 left in the fourth quarter.

The Falcons needed just one more big play to seal the deal and win the franchise’s first title. Or so it seemed. Jones delivered the big play, but it still wasn’t enough.

The Patriots brought a blitz, but Ryan felt the pressure and stepped up in the pocket, allowing him to fire a laser beam to Jones along the right sideline. The throw was almost perfectly defended, with Patriots cornerback Eric Rowe playing underneath coverage and safety Duron Harmon over the top, creating a bracket coverage on the game’s most dangerous receiver.

Somehow, Ryan’s throw beat Rowe’s coverage over the top, and Jones made a outstretched catch while still getting two feet in bounds. The play is almost too good to describe in words; it takes the visual to fully appreciate.

The catch gave the Falcons a first down at the Patriots’ 22-yard line with just over four minutes left. Game over? Nope.

Verdict

Edelman’s catch was the end result of a lot of luck. The Falcons played a perfect trapping coverage, and Brady threw right into the trap. Edelman made an incredible play once the ball was up for grabs, but this historic play should have been an interception and the end of the game.

The catch Jones made was athleticism and skill on an unparalleled level. How does a human being stretch that far to make a two-handed catch, get both feet inbounds and maintain control all the way to the ground, all while running toward the sideline? Jones might be the only player in the game capable of making that play, given the same circumstances.

Edelman’s catch ended up being far more significant. Thanks to penalties and self-inflicted errors, the Falcons had to punt after Jones made his catch. Meanwhile, the Patriots went down the field and tied the game after Edelman’s miracle.

Still, the edge here goes to Jones. His insane play should have been the game-sealing moment for the Falcons. Instead, Jones and his alien catch will have to be remembered as the sideshow to the greatest comeback in Super Bowl history.