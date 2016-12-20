Tony Romo and the New York tabloids seem like a match made in heaven.

According to BetOnline.ag via SportsLine.com, the Jets have the best odds to sign Romo in 2017.

A $100 bet would earn $300 if Romo comes to the Big Apple.

The 36-year-old Romo has watched while Dak Prescott has led the Cowboys to a 12-2 record and likely home-field advantage throughout the playoffs. Romo hurt his back before the season and has played in just four games in the last two seasons. Unless he’s willing to be a high-profile backup and mentor to Prescott, his time in Dallas is likely coming to an end.

Romo would probably be a better veteran placeholder than Ryan Fitzpatrick while the Jets keep searching for their quarterback of the future.

The Broncos are the second-best bet to get Romo according to BetOnline.ag. If you put down a C-note on them you’d get $400 if Romo goes to Denver. The Cowboys are third on the list followed by the Dolphins, Cardinals and Bears.

But don’t be surprised if Romo’s movie-star looks are all over the back pages of the New York tabloids in 2017.