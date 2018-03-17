UVA’s shocking 74-54 loss to UMBC on Friday night was one particular bettor’s gain, apparently.

The Cavaliers sure didn’t resemble a 1-seed in the game, as the Retrievers were the better team from start to finish. They shot 54.2 percent from the field, and became the first 16-seed to defeat a 1-seed in NCAA Tournament history.

UMBC was listed as a 20-to-one underdog in the game, and this tweet really puts the massive upset in perspective.

At +2000 UMBC is the second-biggest moneyline underdog upset in NCAA tournament history. Norfolk State was +2250 against Missouri in 2012. MTSU-MSU 2015 was +1500, UAB was +1000 against Iowa St same year, & 2010 Ohio vs Georgetown was +925. — Timothy Burke (@bubbaprog) March 17, 2018

It was an upset of epic proportions that few could have predicted, but one particular bettor did cash in, wagering $800 at a sportsbook in Las Vegas, and coming away with a $16,000 profit.

One for the ages. $800 on a 20/1 underdog that becomes the first 16 seed to take down a No. 1. Bet was made @CGTechnology_ book. H/T @jsimbal pic.twitter.com/O950VXySEk — David Payne Purdum (@DavidPurdum) March 17, 2018

As far as payouts for college basketball games go, that’s about as good as it gets. Props to the bettor for being brave enough to pull the trigger on the wager.