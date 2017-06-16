Floyd Mayweather Jr. is 49-0 in the ring, and has faced some of the best that this era has ever seen. But he’s 40 years old, and hasn’t fought in two years.

Gamblers, apparently, have taken note of that, as Conor McGregor is drawing in a ton of money for the upcoming Aug. 26 bout.

Like 90 percent of it, which seems insane, being that The Notorious One has never fought outside of the Octagon before.

Check out these numbers from RJ Bell, though.

#MayweatherMcGregor November (Westgate)

Mayweather -2500

McGregor +1100 Yesterday

-900

+600 Today

-650

+500 90+% of bets on McGregor! — RJ Bell (@RJinVegas) June 15, 2017

The current odds are right around what Bell quoted, with Mayweather ranging from the -650 to -700 range. With that being said, I’m not sure they’re going to drop too much more until some of the sharps start backing Mayweather.