LaVar Ball and the powers that be at Big Baller Brand are already betting big on the Lakers drafting his son, Lonzo, with the third overall pick on Thursday.

But that’s not set in stone yet, as the Lakers have worked out Josh Jackson as well, and appear split on those two, with De’Aaron Fox somewhere in the mix, too.

Either way, Big Baller Brand is set to roll out some Lakers-themed slippers, so it will be pretty funny in Lonzo lands with a different team.

We can expect a fire sale on those if Lonzo ends up being drafted by a team not named the Lakers come Thursday.