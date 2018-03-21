The BIG3 just got a bit more diverse.

Power has hired Nancy Lieberman to replace Clyde Drexler as the team’s head coach. Lieberman will be the first female HC in a men’s professional sports league.

The team announced the big news via a release on Wednesday:

“We have added an absolutely tremendous coach in Nancy Lieberman,” BIG3 chairwoman Amy Trask said, via a statement. “Not a tremendous female coach, a tremendous coach, period.”

Lieberman does have coaching experience, serving as the HC for the Detroit Shock, as well as the Texas Legends of the D-League. Most recently, she was an assistant coach for the Sacramento Kings.

She had a lot of success as a player, and now she’ll have the shot to do the same as a trailblazer of sorts. We wish her all the best.