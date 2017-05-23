With the NBA and NHL Playoffs still in full swing, it’s hard to even grasp the fact that the MLB season is already flying by, and has hit its quarter-mark.

We’ve already seen some surprising developments as the standings begin to take shape, and we’re starting to wonder which teams can sustain their success, while which others will get hot at the right time heading into September.

The World Champion Cubs experienced a World Series hangover, and were a few games under .500 at one point, but they’re beginning to heat up, and the issues in the bullpen and scoring runs are starting to fade away.

But let’s focus on the biggest surprise so far– the Houston Astros having the best record in the league, at 30-15. Who is right behind them at 29-17? The Rockies, who I had tabbed as a cellar-dweller in the NL West, given how loaded with talent the Dodgers are.

