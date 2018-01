Patriots head coach Bill Belichick showed he’s actually human at Super Bowl Opening Night, and isn’t the emotionless robot that many have pegged him to be.

A reporter got Belichick to laugh and smile with one of the dumbest sports-centric jokes we’ve ever heard, and you’ll want to see it happen.

“What did the football coach say to the pay phone? I want my quarter back,” the reporter joked.

Bill Belichick laughed at a joke and might actually be human pic.twitter.com/oGsNcA0am0 — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 30, 2018

Belichick’s reaction was 100x better than the joke itself. For that, it was worth the watch.