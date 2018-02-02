Both Bill Belichick and Bill Parcells once coached the New York Jets, but neither seems to really be all that fond of the team, judging by what viewers saw in the “30 for 30: The Two Bills,” which aired on Thursday night.

Parcells and Belichick had a funny exchange at one point during the documentary, when they were at MetLife Stadium, and it was believed that director Ken Rodgers was going to take them to the Jets locker room. The problem is that neither had any interest in going.

“I think [Rodgers] wants to take us to the Jets locker room,” Belichick was seen saying to Parcells. “The Jets, you know, because of our connection with the Jets. Not the Jets locker room.”

“We’re not going in there,” Parcells said. “No, I’m not going in there. No, I don’t want to go in there. What’s the point?”

It was then decided that neither of them was going to the locker room, and they headed for the elevator instead.

Belichick and Parcells hilariously mock the Jets. Get these two a reality show ASAP. pic.twitter.com/PNUhlhYJih — Jimmy Traina (@JimmyTraina) February 2, 2018

It’s no surprise that neither Parcells nor Belichick wanted to go to the Jets locker room. Belichick coaches the Patriots, who square off against the Jets twice a year. As for Parcells, he only spent three years with the team. It’s not like the locker room contains any nostalgia for the two football geniuses.