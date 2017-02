It didn’t take long for Patriots head coach Bill Belichick to make the necessary changes after his team emerged victorious in Super Bowl LI.

Belichick’s boat, “VI” rings, now has an updated name to reflect the title win.

Dave Portnoy of Barstool Sports obtained a photo that shows Belichick on his boat in Jupiter, Fla., just laying around like a boss who’s won more rings than any other coach.

My friend Bill (Belichick) new boat VII Rings has hit the open water.Still the most arrogant cocky boat to ever sail the 7 seas. #belichick pic.twitter.com/lIedDN7mw1 — Dave Portnoy (@stoolpresidente) February 20, 2017

Updating the name of his boat must’ve ranked high on Belichick’s offseason to-do list.