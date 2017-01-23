New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick doesn’t care for hardware that isn’t a Lombardi Trophy.

The world found out this much hilariously when the Patriots won the AFC Championship Game against the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday and a reporter handed him the conference trophy.

Belichick, normally a rather secretive fellow, basically rolled his eyes. Football is Life captured the funny moment:

Bill Belichick don't give a F about AFC trophy 😂 pic.twitter.com/O2xyDuZ5W6 — Football Is Life (@FB1SLIFE) January 23, 2017

Look, don’t take this as Belichick is a mean guy or has an unlikable personality—the guy has now been to 10 Super Bowls as a coach. Most never make it, so excuse him for the bit of attitude. A conference trophy is a participation trophy at this point.

Now, hand Belichick a Lombardi Trophy and let him get some revenge on the NFL for the whole Deflategate scandal and we’re cooking.

But the AFC trophy? Folks are better off handing it to someone like Martellus Bennett, who is bound to have some fun with it.