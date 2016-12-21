Michael Floyd’s DUI arrest video surfaced yesterday, and it wasn’t pretty. The video showed Floyd passed out at the wheel in Scottsdale, Arizona, for two traffic light cycles until a police officer was able to spot and walk up to his window.

It’s clear Floyd shouldn’t have been driving that night, and the Cardinals are an organization that doesn’t put up with that type of off-field behavior. So they released him.

The Patriots, who have a long history of taking a flyer on players that didn’t work out for other teams, went ahead and signed him. The team is in need of a red-zone threat with Rob Gronkowski out for the season.

Head coach Bill Belichick was asked about the Floyd arrest video on Wednesday, and he didn’t have too much to say about it. He did add that the team has a coaching staff that excels in dealing with these type of off-field resources, and also that they provide resources to help players that need it.

Belichick has spoken.