When it comes to speaking to the media, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick never reveals much. And even less common is him injecting some humor when doing so, as he’s normally about as straightforward as possible. It’s all about football and the game at hand when Belichick is at the podium.

But he cracked a joke on Friday when explaining a situation that didn’t even really call for it — and a sex joke, at that!

No, really.

Belichick commented that a lot of the Patriots players had birthdays very close together, and had this to say as far as an explanation goes.

“Must have been something going on nine months ago, in those years,” he said.

Bill Belichick made a sex joke in today’s practice pool report. Seriously pic.twitter.com/pA98iHblzN — Ben Volin (@BenVolin) February 3, 2017

Zing! We should frame that quote just so we remember that it actually happened.