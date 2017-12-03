Patriots head coach Bill Belichick takes an all-business approach during football games, and does not like his players getting into extracurricular activity after plays are over.

The Patriots head coach is not a fan of touchdown celebrations, and he certainly doesn’t endorse cheap shots, which we learned after Sunday’s Patriots-Bills game was in the books. Belichick approached Bills head coach Sean McDermott on the field after the game, when players and coaches were shaking hands, and he personally apologized for Rob Gronkowski’s cheap shot on Tre’Davious White during the game.

Belichick called the late hit “bulls—t,” and made sure to let McDermott know that he did not endorse it.

Bill Belichick apologizes to Sean McDermott for the Gronk hit that gave Tre' White a concussion. Called it bull%^&*. pic.twitter.com/qfkBB9bgid — Prescott Rossi (@PrescottRossi) December 3, 2017

After watching that exchange, it’s likely that Gronk will be getting an earful from Belichick — if he hasn’t already.