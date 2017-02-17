When it comes to building a roster and staying under the salary cap, Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is head and shoulders above everyone else in the NFL.

Belichick knows how to get players to play for him for less than market value, and he also knows to part ways with them when the time is right.

Darrelle Revis is the perfect example of that.

Belichick knew the Patriots had a glaring weakness at cornerback in 2014, so the team convinced Revis to sign a two-year deal, which was essentially a one-year, $12 million contract.

It worked out to perfection.

The Patriots defeated the Seahawks in Super Bowl XLIX, and Revis went back to the Jets shortly after in the offseason on a five-year, $70 million deal. Belichick couldn’t have dealt with the cornerback — who was just beginning his decline — any better, and there are many other reasons why that is true. For more, head over to NESN, who did a great job of painting the picture.