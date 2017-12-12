The Patriots did not play up to their ability in Monday night’s 27-20 loss to the Dolphins, and fans and analysts alike were interested in getting to the bottom of why the team played so poorly in the game.

Injuries appeared to play a role in the loss, but many also believed that the Patriots may have been looking ahead to their Week 15 matchup against the Steelers. The two met in last season’s AFC title game, and it was certainly plausible that New England spent more time preparing for the matchup that could decide which team ends up with the No. 1 seed in the AFC this year.

A reporter asked head coach Bill Belichick if the Patriots were looking ahead to the Steelers’ game after Monday’s loss, and he was not happy about the question. Belichick shook his head, and after a long pause for emphasis, he had this to say in response.

“No,” he said. “Give me a break. Any questions about the game, or no?”

Belichick asked if the Patriots were looking ahead to Pittsburgh "No. Gimme a break. Any questions about the game." #Patriots pic.twitter.com/fLiskVczPG — Chad Amaral (@chad_amaral) December 12, 2017

Belichick clearly was not thrilled about being asked that particular question, but it was a valid one nonetheless.