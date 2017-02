Bill Belichick’s girlfriend Linda Holliday will be looking fly come Super Bowl Sunday, and will be wearing one of the most unique outfits of anyone there.

Holliday got in touch with Swarvoski and had them make her a custom crystal Patriots hoodie.

Linda Holliday, Bill Belichick's girlfriend, ordered this custom made Swarovski crystal hoodie for the Super Bowl from @diamond_duchess pic.twitter.com/ZORrXmoNUy — Darren Rovell (@darrenrovell) February 3, 2017

No word on whether or not Belichick has a matching hoodie, but we’re banking on no.