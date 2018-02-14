Patriots head coach Bill Belichick took to an exotic beach to get over the loss in Super Bowl LII, and he brought his girlfriend with him.

Belichick and Linda Holliday posed for a photo on a remote beach somewhere, with a beautiful view behind them. Speaking of beautiful, Holliday was sporting a bikini top and skirt, while Belichick, well, he was wearing an “adapt or die” t-shirt, which, if you think about it, sums up his coaching mentality pretty well.

Holliday was seen smiling, while Belichick looked fairly miserable, as usual, in the photo she posted on Instagram.