Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has been showing he owns more than just a few hoodies over the past few weeks, and it’s weird to see him in anything but that attire.

Belichick skipped out of the league’s annual coaches breakfast Wednesday because he had more important things to do — scouting talent. The meeting is important, but nothing comes before building his team’s roster, so he hit up University of Florida’s pro day instead.

The pro day world tour continued on Thursday, when Belichick attended Miami’s pro day. And he did so while barefoot, with sunglasses as well (on his head), which is about as Floridian as you’ll ever see him.

Belichick’s fashion sense is better than we give him credit for. The memes aren’t always right, it seems.