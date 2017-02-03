Bill Belichick is hoping that the apple falls far, far away from the tree in Super Bowl LI.

Falcons offensive coordinator Kyle Shanahan is the son of former Broncos coach Mike Shanahan, who went 5-3 against Belichick including a 27-13 win at Denver in the 2005 AFC divisional playoffs.

The Patriots coach says the Falcons’ offense reminds him of Shanahan’s Broncos teams.

“They do a good job with play-action, which Mike always did. A lot of positive plays, not a lot of penalties, not a lot of turnovers,” Belichick told NFL.com. “They always seemed to be in control offensively, don’t lose a lot of yardage. They don’t make a lot of mistakes.”

The younger Shanahan will try to add his family to the Mannings on the very short “Patriots nemesis” list.