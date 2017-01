Patriots coach Bill Belichick celebrated Sunday’s AFC Championship Game win over the Steelers with his stunning girlfriend, Linda Holliday, in a big way.

Holliday joined Belichick on the field as soon as postgame handshakes were over, and immediately hugged him. She followed that up by planting a few kisses on her man.

In case you missed Hoodie's little makeout sesh pic.twitter.com/EXqK01qbTC — Busted Coverage (@bustedcoverage) January 23, 2017

That’s about as much emotion as you’ll ever see Belichick show on the field.