When it comes to scouting talent, Patriots coach Bill Belichick is one of the best out there.

Belichick personally trains his scouts, so while he may not have been attending the Senior Bowl practices this week, he has a talented group of scouts that follow his line of thinking and knows what he’s looking for. And we have to believe that a group of Belichick clones are better at their job than most everyone else there. Just look at how teams like the Bills and Browns have failed miserably at drafting and developing talent in recent years, while the Patriots have excelled in that regard.

With the Patriots set to square off against soon-to-be-MVP-winner Matt Ryan, Belichick released his scouting report on the Falcons quarterback. And, surprisingly, he admitted that Ryan has “no weaknesses” in his game, which is high praise from one of the best talent evaluators of all-time.

“He does everything well,” Belichick said, per CSNNE’s DJ Bean. “He handles the line of scrimmage well, gets the team in the right plays, plays good in critical situations, deep ball, intermediate throws, possession passes, red passes; he’s athletic, he can get out of some trouble. There’s really no weaknesses to his game.”

Belichick isn’t wrong, although Ryan’s lack of mobility makes him a pocket passer. It’s unfair to call that a weakness, though. And in the past, Ryan has thrown a few backbreaking interceptions in key moments of games, like the pass Eric Berry picked off in the end zone and took to the house on a two-point conversion attempt for the game-winning score, but he hasn’t thrown a pick since that one.

If you’re judging Ryan on his current form, looking at the last six games, he’s been absolutely flawless. Tossing 18 touchdown passes and 0 interceptions, with two playoff games in there, is remarkable, and when Ryan wins the MVP Award, he’ll certainly be justified in doing so, given his stats.