A reporter learned a lesson about going toe-to-toe with Patriots head coach Bill Belichick during a recent media session.

The reporter hounded Belichick about Rob Gronkowski’s status, which seemed futile in nature. It’s unlikely that even the Patriots themselves know if and when Gronk will return to the football field, as he remains in concussion protocol, and has yet to be cleared by doctors. He has also been listed on the official injury report, with a concussion.

Still, the reporter continued to ask Belichick the same question, so the Patriots head coach trolled him with some sardonic wit, which you can see in the video clip below.

Belichick being Belichick, watch what happens when he's asked about @RobGronkowski's chances of playing in the #SuperBowl — @wbz pic.twitter.com/ZIYCJSUpFX — Anaridis Rodriguez (@Anaridis) January 24, 2018

Classic Belichick.