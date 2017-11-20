The Patriots fared pretty well in Mexico City on Sunday — destroying the Raiders by a 33-8 scoring margin, in front of a large number of fans that came out to support their team.

New England was so well represented that “B-R-A-D-Y” chants could even be heard at one point, and it almost seemed like the game was being played in Foxborough.

But that doesn’t necessarily mean head coach Bill Belichick is interested in playing another game there in the future.

He informed the media about how he felt regarding another potential Mexico City matchup on Monday.

“Personally, I wouldn’t be in any big rush to do it again,” Belichick said Monday on WEEI radio, in comments transcribed by ESPN. “It’s a long way to go for a game. There’s a lot in terms of all the logistics of it. They are not used to having an NFL team, so you have to go in there and handle a lot of the logistics. It took a lot of manpower, a lot of hours, a lot of energy out of our organization to do that. We are exhausted from the trip.”

Belichick added that the teams were lucky that no natural disasters or anything crazy happened — which is always a possibility playing in Mexico City.

“We dealt with it. (The) players did a great job dealing with all the challenges we had to deal with. I think we’re fortunate there was no volcano eruptions or earthquakes, or anything else while we were down there. You have two NFL franchises in an area that I don’t know how stable the geological plates that were below us (were), but nothing happened, so that was good.”

It sounds like Belichick is just happy that the game is in the books. The team can now enjoy the “W” and cross it off the rest of the schedule.