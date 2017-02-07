Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has some serious changes to make after his team emerged victorious in Super Bowl LI, 34-28.

Belichick’s boat title is “VI Rings,” which obviously, is in reference to the number of Super Bowl rings he’s won during the course of his career.

Now that he’s won a seventh title, he’ll need to update the title of his boat, and already has plans to do so.

Belichick says he's already working on changing the name of his boat. "That's one of the highlights, for sure." — Ryan Hannable (@RyanHannable) February 6, 2017

In case you haven’t seen it, here’s what his boat looks like.

Belichick has 6 Super Bowl rings (2 with the Giants). It's gonna be such a hassle when he has to update the name of his boat. pic.twitter.com/sFLOX50K0t — Adam London (@ALondon5) January 26, 2017

It’s great to see Belichick has his priorities in order.