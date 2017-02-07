Posted byon
Patriots head coach Bill Belichick has some serious changes to make after his team emerged victorious in Super Bowl LI, 34-28.
Belichick’s boat title is “VI Rings,” which obviously, is in reference to the number of Super Bowl rings he’s won during the course of his career.
Now that he’s won a seventh title, he’ll need to update the title of his boat, and already has plans to do so.
In case you haven’t seen it, here’s what his boat looks like.
It’s great to see Belichick has his priorities in order.