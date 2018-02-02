Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is known for his relentless about of film study and preparation for upcoming games, and he did something that was uncharacteristic of him on Thursday night.

He took a break.

Belichick was seen sitting courtside at Thursday’s Bucks-Timberwolves game with his girlfriend, Linda Holliday.

.@Patriots head coach Bill Belichick in the building tonight! pic.twitter.com/GfFAIMAP5J — Timberwolves (@Timberwolves) February 2, 2018

#Patriots Coach Bill Belichick sitting courtside at the Wolves-Bucks game pic.twitter.com/y6pgu6Cd8O — Master Tesfatsion (@MasterTes) February 2, 2018

Belichick being out and about just days before Super Bowl LII is a bit surprising. Is this the same person we’ve come to know over the years — or does Belichick have a clone running around?