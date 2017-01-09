The Patriots have an AFC divisional playoff game to prepare for on Saturday night, and Bill Belichick did the worst possible thing that can be done in this situation.

He went on a boat.

According to USA Today, a fan spotted the party-animal Patriots coach.

Hey @OnlyInBOS, look who I found on the Nantucket ferry on their bye week…#RelationshipGoals pic.twitter.com/mZkADW07MK — Adam Markopoulos (@AdamMarko) January 9, 2017

OK, so this was a ferry and a not a yacht. And Belichick wasn’t jet-setting to Miami. He stayed in frigid New England.

And there’s a laptop at the table where Belichick is snoozing. It’s safe to assume he was doing football stuff on the laptop and not watching Bon Jovi videos on YouTube.

Odds are there weren’t many laptops aboard the infamous Giants party boat.

Speaking of odds, Tom Brady and the Patriots are 16-point favorites against the quarterback-challenged Texans.

But maybe the Texans are the AFC’s, um, sleeper pick to go to the Super Bowl.

