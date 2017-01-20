Any reporter preparing to ask Patriots head coach Bill Belichick a question about his preparation or how he goes about doing his job should probably just save their breath.

When it comes to revealing anything about his team’s game plan or how they went about coming up with it, Belichick just isn’t going to give any type of answer.

One particular reporter learned that lesson during Friday’s press conference, when he asked Belichick about what his Sunday ritual consists of, as it relates to scheming and game-planning.

Belichick’s response: “No.”

But the reporter remained persistent, and tried to get Belichick to elaborate further. It didn’t work out well.

“Try to coach and play good,” Belichick said, in response to his question.

That’s the type of response we’d have expected from the Patriots head coach.