Sorry, NFL, Bill Belichick isn’t going away anytime soon.

The NFL’s longest tenured coach might be 64 years old, but his success with the New England Patriots doesn’t have Belichick feeling tired of the gig at all.

Here is a look at the money quote, dug up by Pro Football Talk’s Mike Florio:

“I am kind of short-sighted here,” Belichick tells Suzy Welch of CNBC, “so I’m good certainly good here this year, good for a while I like what I am doing I enjoy all parts of the game the team building, training camp, game days, the excitement of Sunday.” (If Belichick is “excited” on Sundays, what does he look like when he’s bored?)

In the past, Florio had interviewed Patriots owner Robert Kraft, who noted he hopes Belichick keeps going into his 80s:

“I hope he does it ’til his 80s.” Kraft then cited examples of business icons like Warren Buffett and Rupert Murdoch, who remain highly productive beyond their 80th birthdays.

It’s not so crazy given how smoothly Belichick continues to do operate and how much he seems to enjoy the job.

Then again, many would suggest Belichick won’t have it as easy once Tom Brady hangs up the cleats. But if the two are linked, based on Brady’s play, Belichick might just make it until his 70s.

That, folks, gives him more than enough time to unearth the next Brady.