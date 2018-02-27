For Bill Belichick, “No days off” isn’t just a catch phrase, it’s a way of life.

The Patriots head coach has been known to begin studying tape of NFL draft prospects just days after the team’s season has come to an end — even if they’ve won the Super Bowl — and he’s one of the hardest working football personalities in the game today.

That’s why when a Patriots fan insinuated that Belichick has been taking an extended vacation, his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, couldn’t help but laugh off the assumption.

Here’s what the fan initially said — mentioning Holliday in the process.

Quick, someone alert @LindaH_Official that it's time to get Bill back from that extended vacation he's been on and get back to work.@BenVolin's got the key to the 2018 season & Bill's going to want to get cracking.#PhewNickOfTime — BoSox04 (@ActuallyDontGAS) February 25, 2018

Holliday did not disappoint in her response, which you can see below.

Lol! You think Bill takes time off during vacation?!?! 🤣🤣🤣 https://t.co/cYad3Mb8Ly — Linda Holliday (@LindaH_Official) February 25, 2018

She’s not wrong, either. Sure, it’s the offseason, but Belichick is likely watching tape right about now.