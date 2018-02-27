For Bill Belichick, “No days off” isn’t just a catch phrase, it’s a way of life.
The Patriots head coach has been known to begin studying tape of NFL draft prospects just days after the team’s season has come to an end — even if they’ve won the Super Bowl — and he’s one of the hardest working football personalities in the game today.
That’s why when a Patriots fan insinuated that Belichick has been taking an extended vacation, his girlfriend, Linda Holliday, couldn’t help but laugh off the assumption.
Here’s what the fan initially said — mentioning Holliday in the process.
Holliday did not disappoint in her response, which you can see below.
She’s not wrong, either. Sure, it’s the offseason, but Belichick is likely watching tape right about now.