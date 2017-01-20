Donald Trump was officially sworn in as the 45th president of the United States on Friday, and a funny moment between Bill Clinton and Michelle Obama has since gone viral.

Obviously, both were standing behind Trump as he gave his speech, along with the other former presidents that preceded him. That’s the time when this creepy exchange between Clinton and the former FLOTUS took place. Check out this blank stare from Bill, as he then was caught for a brief second checking Obama out, which was evidenced by his wandering eyes.

😂😂😂😂😂😂RT @showmeyrtwittie: @OfficiallyIce Bill Clinton looking like he ready to risk it all. Again pic.twitter.com/yjB54qZDAo — STEELERS 12-5 (@heen_Doggish) January 20, 2017

That was pretty great.